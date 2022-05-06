Life in 2013 - 10 archive photos to take you back to South Tyneside 9 years ago

Maybe you were with the Street Angels. Perhaps one of your loved ones was pictured at Hadrian Primary School doing a big art project.
If all this rings a bell, then we have a great reminder for you.
We found these 10 photos in the Shields Gazette archives and they are packed with memories of life in the borough 9 years ago.
1. On display in style
Meridith Towne and Lucy Adlington were promoting an art deco exhibition at the Central Library South Shields. Did you see it?
Photo: iain brown
2. A super saveloy treat
St Aloysius RC School pupils got a treat to Dicksons after Carly Pounder wrote to Michael Dickson asking how they make their saveloys.
Photo: iain brown
3. A taste of France
Top chef Jimmy Shadforth from D'ACQUA Sunderland was pictured with pupils from Jarrow Cross School and teacher Laura Morgan but who can tell us more?
Photo: iain brown
4. Thumbs-up for their Sweden trip
South Tyneside Football Trust was sending representatives to Sweden in 2013. Did you go?
Photo: iain brown