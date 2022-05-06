Looking back to 2013. Join us.
Life in 2013 - 10 archive photos to take you back to South Tyneside 9 years ago

What were you doing in 2013? Were you at the launch of Haven Point or flying high on an acrobatic stage show?

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 6th May 2022, 5:52 pm

Maybe you were with the Street Angels. Perhaps one of your loved ones was pictured at Hadrian Primary School doing a big art project.

If all this rings a bell, then we have a great reminder for you.

We found these 10 photos in the Shields Gazette archives and they are packed with memories of life in the borough 9 years ago.

Take a look.

1. On display in style

Meridith Towne and Lucy Adlington were promoting an art deco exhibition at the Central Library South Shields. Did you see it?

Photo: iain brown

2. A super saveloy treat

St Aloysius RC School pupils got a treat to Dicksons after Carly Pounder wrote to Michael Dickson asking how they make their saveloys.

Photo: iain brown

3. A taste of France

Top chef Jimmy Shadforth from D'ACQUA Sunderland was pictured with pupils from Jarrow Cross School and teacher Laura Morgan but who can tell us more?

Photo: iain brown

4. Thumbs-up for their Sweden trip

South Tyneside Football Trust was sending representatives to Sweden in 2013. Did you go?

Photo: iain brown

