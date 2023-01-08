News you can trust since 1849
Let's trigger memories of Rediffusion in Jarrow, Binns in Shields and lunchtime jogging at Gypsies Green.
Life in South Tyneside 45 years ago - the year the new Binns bakery opened and free school milk returned

You’re the ones that we want. For your memories.

By Chris Cordner
6 hours ago

Cast your minds back to the year when John Travolta and Olivia Newton John were number 1, when Abba asked us to take a chance on them and when the new bakery opened in Binns in South Shields.

It’s the year when a Scalextric grand prix came to Shields and 6 Whitburn gymnasts competed in the British under-15 championships.

Who needs more hints? The amazing sounds of Kate Bush topped the charts with Wuthering Heights while Dallas and Grange Hill had us glued to the screens.

It’s 1978! And here’s 10 local reminders for you.

1. Tuning up in Boldon

Gary Young, bandmaster of Boldon Colliery Brass Band, gives players a final talk before they take to the stage at Westoe Miners' Club, in the first heat of the Vaux 1978 Brass Band Competition.

Photo: Shields Gazette

2. Getting active at lunchtime

Brian Kirkley of Shields Harriers leads the field in a lunch time jogging session at Gypsies Green Stadium 45 years ago.

Photo: Shields Gazette

3. Wonderful in Whitburn

Such a talented line-up at the Whitburn Gym Club where these 6 members - Karen Grey; Jackie Gilhespy; Gilian Smith; Dawn Well; Linda Murdoch; Kim Heatherington - competed in the British Under 15 team championships final.

Photo: Shields Gazette

4. Retro at Rediffusion

Twin tub washing machines on show at Jarrow Rediffusion shop 45 years ago.

Photo: Shields Gazette

