Life in South Tyneside in 1985 - the year Princess Diana first came to visit

We are looking at life in the borough 37 years ago and it was a momentous 12 months.

It was in May 1985 that we first welcomed Diana, Princess of Wales, to Jarrow and what a turnout there was.

Our photographers caught the memorable visit on camera as she walked through the churchyard of St Paul’s Church.

Life in South Tyneside in 1985.

Diana was there to unveil a new stained glass window to commemorate the 1,300th anniversary of its dedication.

But she also made a huge impression on the people of the borough. Did you get to meet her?

The Queen Mother was another hugely popular visitor. She unveiled a plaque at the Port of Tyne in November that year but who can tell us more?

To keep up the royal connections, Princess Michael met trainees and apprentices from the Hebburn centre in the summer of 1985. Were you among them?

Princess Diana at St Paul's Church, Jarrow.

There was much more to reminisce on from that year.

A team from Hebburn’s British Shipbuilding Training Centre won the Youth Trainees of the Year competition and won a £10,000 holiday in America. The then Secretary of Employment Tom King was given the honour of presenting the prize.

Two more notable names were in the area that year. Sunderland football players Bob Bolder and David Hodgson handed over trophies at the Hebburn and District Darts League presentation night at Hastings Club in Hebburn. Did you get to meet them?

The Jarrow Amateurs performing arts group was putting on a show called My Fair Lady that year. Were you in it?

Queen Elizabeth II unveiling the plaque at the Port of Tyne, with Gordon Carr, chairman of the Port.

The Sea Hotel in Sea Road had a menu which included Lancashire hotpot for 95 pence, coq au vin for the same price, and spaghetti bolognaise for … you guessed it, 95 pence.

You could get a three course lunch for £2.45.

If you preferred to stay at home, Cagney and Lacey was on the telly. Was it one of your favourite programmes?

What are your memories of South Tyneside back then? Tell us more by emailing [email protected]

Sunderland football players Bob Bolder and David Hodgson at the Hebburn and District Darts League presentation night.

The Hebburn Hi-Tech team at the British Shipbuilding Training Centre receiving their prize from Tom King, Secretary of Employment.

The Jarrow Amateurs production of My Fair Lady in 1985.