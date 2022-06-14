That was the year when a whole family of bell ringers kept up a tradition lasting more than 35 years.

Chris Cordner takes a look at this story and more from 41 years ago.

The Softley sisters were in the headlines 41 years ago and they deserved the spotlight.

Making the headlines in 1981.

After all, when Sheila Hearn, 18, took of bellringing, it carried on a family tradition that her aunts began 35 years earlier.

They were all keen participants in bell ringing at St Hilda’s Church and we hope you find the memory ap-peal-ing.

But there are plenty more South Tyneside memories to share with you from 1981.

Mike Kearns was the toast of South Shields Harriers, after finishing fourth in the London Marathon that year.

The Jarrow and Hebburn Athletics Club 4 x 100 metres Intermediate Relay team which won the Northumberland and Durham Athletic Championships in 1981.

The 26-year-old rang his parents in Turner Avenue, South Shields, after his gruelling run and revealed he had almost pulled out of the event after losing his big toenail.

South Tyneside athletes were achieving great things that year. The Jarrow and Hebburn Athletics Club 4 x 100 metres Intermediate Relay team were winners of the Northumberland and Durham Athletic Championships. See if you recognise any of the team in our photo.

Also in Jarrow, Hedworthfield Junior School held a fancy dress as part of their Jarrow 1300 celebrations. Were you there?

Well done, too, to South Shields girls Lynda Shields, Joanne Thompson, Clare McCormack, Karen Carr, Germaine More, Angela Bone, and Patricia Hollywood.

Still ringing after 35 years in 1981 were Vicar of St Hilda's, the Rev Jim Vincent and the three Softley sisters who began a family tradition of bell ringing. Left to right: Enid, Kath and Brenda.

They all went to London to receive their Gold Awards from the Duke of Edinburgh at Buckingham Palace. Does this bring back memories?

Telly lovers could catch Hinge and Brackett on the box.

Closer to home, Whitfield and Lindsay in Grange Road, Jarrow, was holding its biggest ever sale and you could grab a light mahogany unit for £550.

Or if you wanted to spend in the Binns Saturday sale, there were nightdresses on offer for £4.99.

Sheila Hearn, 18, carries on the family bell ringing tradition in 198, that her aunts began 35 years earlier.

You could go posh and get a three-piece suit from Point Four in Fowler Street, South Shields.

South Shields girls received their Gold Awards from Duke of Edinburgh at Buckingham Palace. Left to right, back: Lynda Shields, Joanne Thompson, Clare McCormack. Front: Karen Carr, Germaine More, Angela Bone, Patricia Hollywood.

Jennie Inskip, right, head teacher of Hedworthfield Junior School, Jarrow and student nursery Dawn Purcell were getting into the swing of things when the school held a fancy dress as part of their Jarrow 1300 celebrations in 1981.

The sale at Whitfield & Lindsay in 1981.