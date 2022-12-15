News you can trust since 1849
Get on our nice list by looking through these Westoe Crown memories.
Nativity: 9 archive photos of your little stars at Westoe Crown Primary School

Let’s hear it for angels on high, frankincense, and Hansel and Gretel – they’ve all played a part in the Nativity at Westoe Crown Primary.

By Chris Cordner
10 minutes ago

If you were in the Christmas production at the school in 2005, 2012, 2013, or 2014 you might just spot a familiar face in these photos.

We’ve seen bees, sheep, donkeys, elves and Santa’s little helpers on stage.

Take a look. Get Christmassy and enjoy the trip back in time.

1. On stage in 2005

The Nativity was called Gold, Frankincense and Myrrh in 2005. See if you can spot someone you know.

Photo: PMC

2. Angelic in 2005

Angels Up High was the name of this school production 17 years ago.

Photo: TR

3. Spectacular in 2007

The reception class Nativity from 17 years ago. Remember it?

Photo: TR

4. Happy times in Hansel and Gretel

What a show in 2006. It was full of great characters. Remember it?

Photo: TR

