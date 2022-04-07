There’s no better time to do it as this week is Community Garden Week across the UK and it is a celebration of school and community gardens everywhere.

Closer to home, we have artwork, music and sensory gardens.

And look at the pride on the faces of children in Cleadon, Bedewell and Marine Park as they show off the excellent produce from their school gardens.

Can you spot someone you know? The only way to find out is by joining us as we dig into the past.

1. Great work at Marine Park Primary These Marine Park Primary School pupils were enjoying their new community garden in this 2013 scene. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

2. Top times at Toner Avenue Primary Gardening fun at Toner Avenue Primary School in 2010. Recognise anyone? Photo: IB Photo Sales

3. So artistic at Ridgeway Primary Artist Tony Murray and musician Keith Moore were working on a project with pupils from Ridgeway Primary in the school's new musical sculpture garden 16 years ago. Photo: TR Photo Sales

4. Great gardening at Cleadon CofE Pirmary Look at the fresh veg which was grown by these Cleadon Village C of E Primary School children in 2009. Photo: TR Photo Sales