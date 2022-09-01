Nine archive pictures of Jarrow Library over the years as building faces demolition
A chapter in South Tyneside history is almost at an end as Jarrow Library faces demolition.
But the memories live on thanks to photos in the Shields Gazette archives and here are nine of them for you to enjoy.
We’ve got everything from games workshops to children waiting for the latest Harry Potter book to arrive at the library. But are you in one of the pictures?
The Shields Gazette recently told how the former Jarrow Library off Monkton Road was earmarked for demolition so that the site could be considered for new uses.
Let’s take one last look at the fun you had in the library over the years.
Page 1 of 3