News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Jarrow Library scenes that you may remember.
Jarrow Library scenes that you may remember.

Nine archive pictures of Jarrow Library over the years as building faces demolition

A chapter in South Tyneside history is almost at an end as Jarrow Library faces demolition.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 11:24 am

But the memories live on thanks to photos in the Shields Gazette archives and here are nine of them for you to enjoy.

We’ve got everything from games workshops to children waiting for the latest Harry Potter book to arrive at the library. But are you in one of the pictures?

The Shields Gazette recently told how the former Jarrow Library off Monkton Road was earmarked for demolition so that the site could be considered for new uses.

Let’s take one last look at the fun you had in the library over the years.

1. Spellbinding in 2007

These children were queuing up to get the latest Harry Potter edition to arrive at the library in 2007.

Photo: CL

Photo Sales

2. A special visitor in 2004

Youngsters got to meet Inca the guide dog, as well as Jennifer Emmerson from Guide Dogs for the Blind Association, during a story time session in 2004.

Photo: TR

Photo Sales

3. Bookstart Bear pays a visit

Back to 2010 for this reminder of Bookstart Bear visiting the library's Bookstart Club.

Photo: SN

Photo Sales

4. Time for games

Joseph Davison, Andrew Maher and Dean McIntyre were enjoying a games workshop at the library in 2004.

Photo: IB

Photo Sales
South TynesideShields Gazette
Next Page
Page 1 of 3