We have 9 photos to share with you and they all show people having a great time at the South Shields venue 18 years ago.

They come to us courtesy of Wayne Groves and our thanks go to Wayne for sharing them with us.

We hope you can spot someone you know in one of the images, or perhaps you are pictured yourself.

The only way to find out is by having a look through this collection.

1. Fun with friends Enjoying a 2004 night at Glo. Photo: Wayne Groves. Photo: Wayne Groves Photo Sales

2. A lovely reminder Such happiness for these pals. Photo: Wayne Groves. Photo: Wayne Groves Photo Sales

3. In the picture Is there someone you know in this picture? Photo: Wayne Groves. Photo: Wayne Groves Photo Sales

4. Time for a photo Does this bring back memories of a 2004 South Tyneside night out? Photo: Wayne Groves. Photo: Wayne Groves Photo Sales