Nine great pictures of The Steamboat pub in South Shields over the years, including a visit from Vera

What a great gesture from the Steamboat pub – but then again, it’s been a great South Tyneside venue for years.

By Chris Cordner
4 minutes ago
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 11:41am

The pub in Mill Dam is back in the news because it is holding two fundraising events to support veterans charities this weekend.

We looked in the Shields Gazette archives to find all these scenes from the pub’s past.

If you were there as part of a pub crawl in 2008, a fancy dress night in 2011 or watching the filming of Vera in 2015, we’ve got memories for you.

1. The day the cameras came

The filming of Vera came to the Mill Dam's Steamboat and The Mission to Seafarers in 2015.

Photo: Stu Norton

2. A cut for charity

Kathleen Brain prepares to cut the ponytail of Steamboat regular Peter Swalwell, with magician George Dunn watching in this 2011 photo.

Photo: TIM RICHARDSON

3. Fashionable in 2016

Big Pink Dress fundraiser Colin Burgin-Plews was pictured with Steamboat manager Kath Brain to promote a charity fashion show 7 years ago.

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Fancy dress fun in 2011

It's 12 years since Dave Woods, Martin Wray , Lee Wray and Lerry Lee donned fancy dress for a charity night at the pub.

Photo: iain brown

South ShieldsSouth TynesideShields Gazette