Nine great pictures of The Steamboat pub in South Shields over the years, including a visit from Vera
What a great gesture from the Steamboat pub – but then again, it’s been a great South Tyneside venue for years.
The pub in Mill Dam is back in the news because it is holding two fundraising events to support veterans charities this weekend.
We looked in the Shields Gazette archives to find all these scenes from the pub’s past.
If you were there as part of a pub crawl in 2008, a fancy dress night in 2011 or watching the filming of Vera in 2015, we’ve got memories for you.
