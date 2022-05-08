Nine great swimming pictures from South Tyneside over the years as Swimathon returns

And we want to help you get into the spirit of the occasion with a look back at some archive swimming scenes from across South Tyneside.
More than 450 pools across the UK are hosting Swimathon sessions until Sunday, including a number in the North East.
Find out more at https://www.swimathon.org
And in the meantime, let’s float back in time to these scenes from Hebburn, Sandhill View and Haven Point .
1. In the swim in 2006
Members of a South Tyneside swimming squad in 2006 with coaches Lindsay Simpson and Stacey Wells.
Photo: SN
2. Helping in Hebburn
A sponsored swim at Hebburn Swimming Pool in 20076 in aid of Children In Need and Grace House. Remember it?
Photo: SN
3. Time for trophies
Swimmers from South Tyneside Swimming Club with their awards 16 years ago. Who do you know in this photo?
Photo: TR
4. A star pays a visit in 2004
Olympic swimmer Mark Foster gave a demonstration of his skills at Hebburn Swimming Pool in 2004.
Photo: SH