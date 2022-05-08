Nine great swimming pictures from South Tyneside over the years as Swimathon returns

And we want to help you get into the spirit of the occasion with a look back at some archive swimming scenes from across South Tyneside.

More than 450 pools across the UK are hosting Swimathon sessions until Sunday, including a number in the North East.

Find out more at https://www.swimathon.org

And in the meantime, let’s float back in time to these scenes from Hebburn, Sandhill View and Haven Point .

1. In the swim in 2006 Members of a South Tyneside swimming squad in 2006 with coaches Lindsay Simpson and Stacey Wells.

2. Helping in Hebburn A sponsored swim at Hebburn Swimming Pool in 20076 in aid of Children In Need and Grace House. Remember it?

3. Time for trophies Swimmers from South Tyneside Swimming Club with their awards 16 years ago. Who do you know in this photo?

4. A star pays a visit in 2004 Olympic swimmer Mark Foster gave a demonstration of his skills at Hebburn Swimming Pool in 2004.