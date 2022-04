All of these 9 photos were taken by a Shields Gazette photographer when they paid a visit to the school in 2007.

Our selection of images show music lessons, a dressing up period and lots of fun during dancing.

Can you believe it was 15 years ago? Here’s the proof so take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

1. Wonderful dance moves Some enthusiastic dancing in this 2007 scene. Remember it? Photo: sg Photo Sales

2. A photo to treasure Do you recognise the young pirates? Photo: CL Photo Sales

3. In tune with the past Musical memories from 2007. Recognise anyone? Photo: sg Photo Sales

4. Thumbs-up from these pupils Who can tell us more about this 2007 scene? Photo: CL Photo Sales