Nine I'm A Celebrity contestants who we've seen in South Tyneside in years past

I’m A Celebrity is back on our screens next month with another array of star names facing challenges.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 25th October 2021, 12:04 pm

But did you know that there are loads of connections to South Tyneside among the former contestants of the hit show?

Crissy Rock, Jason Donovan, David Dickinson, Timmy Mallett and more have all appeared in the series and they have all graced the borough with their presence over the years.

So have many other I’m A Celebrity famous faces. Take a look at some of them.

1. Jennie McAlpine

Coronation Street star Jennie McAlpine, who plays Fizz in the soap, brought the crowds to King Street in South Shields in 2009 when she opened the new Poundland store. She was in season 17 of I'm A Celebrity.

2. Colin Baker

Colin Baker was a contestant in season 12 of I'm A Celebrity and the Dr Who star was pictured at Temple Park Leisure Centre as he met fans in 2010.

3. Nell McAndrew

Model, TV presenter, talented athlete and big charity supporter. That's Nell McAndrew pictured at the end of the 2011 Great North Run. She was in the first ever series of I'm A Celebrity.

4. Sir Mo Farah

The legend that is Mo Farah, pictured at the finish of the 2018 Great North Run in South Shields. He was in season 20 of I'm A Celebrity.

