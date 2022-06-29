Nine magic memories of Venue in the 1990s as we remember the classic South Shields nightspot

Now is your chance to re-live a 1990s night out at the South Tyneside nightclub and there are faces galore to recognise.
Our thanks go once again to Wayne Groves for sharing these photos and we hope they bring back loads of happy memories.
1. Such good times
Were you in the picture at Venue. Photo: Wayne Groves.
2. Friends having fun
What could be better than a night spent with friends. Photo: Wayne Groves.
3. Loving the atmosphere
A tongue-in-cheek look at Venue. Remember this? Photo: Wayne Groves.
4. Memories on the mic
Who do you know in this picture? Photo: Wayne Groves.
