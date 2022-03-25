The school closed in 2004 but we have photos from the Shields Gazette archives which show everything from musical performances to the day African dancers paid a visit.

And if you were in Miss Muir, Miss Humphrey and Mrs Johnson’s classes in 2003, you may well be in one of our pictures.

Take a look and then get in touch with your memories of your schooldays.

1. The last bell Back to 2004 for this view of Year 6 pupils as head teacher Denise Bell rings the last bell. Photo: IB Photo Sales

2. Putting on a show What a performance" Pupils put on an Edwardian Christmas music hall show in 2003. Photo: TR Photo Sales

3. Musical memories Pupils showing their musical talents in July 2004. Photo: CL Photo Sales

4. So smart in 2003 Can you spot someone you know in this classroom line-up from 19 years ago? Photo: TR Photo Sales