Nine memories of South Shields' Mowbray Junior School - from African dancing to the last bell

Gone but not forgotten. That’s Mowbray Junior School, and we have nine reminders of it.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 25th March 2022, 4:38 pm

The school closed in 2004 but we have photos from the Shields Gazette archives which show everything from musical performances to the day African dancers paid a visit.

And if you were in Miss Muir, Miss Humphrey and Mrs Johnson’s classes in 2003, you may well be in one of our pictures.

Take a look and then get in touch with your memories of your schooldays.

1. The last bell

Back to 2004 for this view of Year 6 pupils as head teacher Denise Bell rings the last bell.

2. Putting on a show

What a performance" Pupils put on an Edwardian Christmas music hall show in 2003.

3. Musical memories

Pupils showing their musical talents in July 2004.

4. So smart in 2003

Can you spot someone you know in this classroom line-up from 19 years ago?

