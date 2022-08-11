We have 9 more previously unseen photos to share with you from a 2005 night out in South Shields.
They all come to us courtesy of Wayne Groves and once again, we thank him for a wonderful selection.
Were you pictured as you enjoyed a great evening? The only way to find out is by taking a look through these images.
1. Smiles from 2005
Summer nights in 2005. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: Wayne Groves.
Photo: Wayne Groves
2. Reflections from 17 years ago
Happy times at Eivissa. Photo: Wayne Groves.
Photo: Wayne Groves
3. Having a ball
Time for a dance. Recognise anyone? Photo: Wayne Groves.
Photo: Wayne Groves
4. Time for a photo
Memories from 17 years ago. Photo: Wayne Groves.
Photo: Wayne Groves