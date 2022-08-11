We have 9 more previously unseen photos to share with you from a 2005 night out in South Shields.

They all come to us courtesy of Wayne Groves and once again, we thank him for a wonderful selection.

Were you pictured as you enjoyed a great evening? The only way to find out is by taking a look through these images.

1. Smiles from 2005 Summer nights in 2005. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: Wayne Groves. Photo: Wayne Groves Photo Sales

2. Reflections from 17 years ago Happy times at Eivissa. Photo: Wayne Groves. Photo: Wayne Groves Photo Sales

3. Having a ball Time for a dance. Recognise anyone? Photo: Wayne Groves. Photo: Wayne Groves Photo Sales

4. Time for a photo Memories from 17 years ago. Photo: Wayne Groves. Photo: Wayne Groves Photo Sales