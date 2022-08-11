Pictures from the past. Join us for a trip to 2005.
Pictures from the past. Join us for a trip to 2005.

Nine more pictures from a night out at Eivissa in 2005 as we relive memories from South Shields nightlife in years gone by

Ah the hazy days of Summer! And here are some great reminders of a balmy night at Eivissa 17 years ago.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 12:27 pm

We have 9 more previously unseen photos to share with you from a 2005 night out in South Shields.

They all come to us courtesy of Wayne Groves and once again, we thank him for a wonderful selection.

Were you pictured as you enjoyed a great evening? The only way to find out is by taking a look through these images.

1. Smiles from 2005

Summer nights in 2005. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: Wayne Groves.

2. Reflections from 17 years ago

Happy times at Eivissa. Photo: Wayne Groves.

3. Having a ball

Time for a dance. Recognise anyone? Photo: Wayne Groves.

4. Time for a photo

Memories from 17 years ago. Photo: Wayne Groves.

