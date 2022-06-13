That’s when these pictures were taken at Vogue and Roxannes and we have 9 more of them to share thanks to Wayne Groves.
Are you in one of these photos? Perhaps you can spot a friend or two.
Get looking and then get in touch to share your memories of those great nights out in South Tyneside.
1. Retro in Roxannes and Vogue
Great memories from South Tyneside 18 years ago. Photo: Wayne Groves.
Photo: Wayne Groves
2. Time for a photo
In the picture in 2004. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: Wayne Groves.
Photo: Wayne Groves
3. A toast to 2004
Lots of smiling faces to recognise. Photo: Wayne Groves.
Photo: Wayne Groves
4. In the picture
A journey back in time. Photo: Wayne Groves.
Photo: Wayne Groves