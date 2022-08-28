News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
An evening out at Eivissa. See if you can spot someone you know. Photo: Wayne Groves.
An evening out at Eivissa. See if you can spot someone you know. Photo: Wayne Groves.

Nine more summer nights memories from Eivissa in South Shields as we flashback to 2005

Summer is almost over and so is our regular retro trips to Eivissa.

By Chris Cordner
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 4:55 am

But before we move on, let’s enjoy one last journey to 2005 and a night out at the South Shields venue.

We have nine photos to show you and they are all great reminders of a fun time spent with friends.

They come to us courtesy of Wayne Groves and he gets our thanks for so many great memories.

Take a look and enjoy the trip back in time.

1. Look at the fun you had

Great times at Eivissa. Remember them? Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

Photo Sales

2. Friends having fun

Are you in this Eivissa photo from 2005? Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

Photo Sales

3. Hugs and smiles from 2005

A lovely reminder of a night out at Eivissa. Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

Photo Sales

4. Enjoying the atmosphere

Having a great time at Eivissa. Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

Photo Sales
South Shields
Next Page
Page 1 of 2