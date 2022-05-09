Re-live those 2004 nights out.
Nine more unseen retro photos from a 2004 night out at Eivissa in South Shields

It’s a blast from the past. We are loving the great photos from Eivissa.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 9th May 2022, 5:04 pm

This set was taken 18 years ago and look at all the faces of people having fun in 2004.

Once again, we thank Wayne Groves for sharing these reminders of a great South Tyneside night out and we hope you can spot someone you know.

Get browsing! And get in touch if these images bring back happy memories.

1. Enjoying their night out

Happy times but are you in the picture? Photo: Wayne Groves.

2. Sharing memories from 2004

So many smiles but who do you recognise? Photo: Wayne Groves.

3. Time for a photo

Time well spent with friends. Photo: Wayne Groves.

4. Travelling back in time

Eivissa memories from the early 2000s. Photo: Wayne Groves.

