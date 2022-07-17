Nine of your favourite teachers and dinner staff, pictured on the day they retired from South Tyneside schools

Who was your favourite teacher at school or nursery and are they pictured in one of these photos?

We have 10 reminders of teachers and dinner staff on their last day before leaving.

So whether you went to Simonside Primary or Mortimer Primary, St Aloysious RC Infants or St Gregory’s RC Primary , we have scenes from them all.

Retro with Ronnie Teacher Ronnie Swift retired from Simonside Primary School in 2006.

Sue Liddle and Jennifer Sim Biddick Hall Infant School teachers Sue Liddle and Jennifer Sim were pictured on their retirement in 2009.

Lesley Ramsdale Mortimer Primary School teacher Lesley Ramsdale in 2015. She was retiring after 36 years at the school.

Irene McConnell Teacher Irene McConnell was retiring from Laygate School in 2006 after more than 10 years there.