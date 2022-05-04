Nine out-of-this-world pictures from South Tyneside as we celebrate Star Wars Day

And what better day to share them with you than May 4 which is Star Wars Day.

There are photos from a science fiction fair in South Shields in 2013 as well as a fair in Hebburn in 2012.

We have a reminder of Star Wars characters in Hebburn in 2013 and of Darth Vader at T & G Allen’s in 1983.

See how many of these photos bring back memories for you.

1. All's fair in 2010 Hebburn Community Association went inter-galactic with this sci-fi event in 2010. Photo: sg Photo Sales

2. Lightsaber action in 2007 Nick Mapplebeck and Gavin Mann dressed up as Star Wars characters to raise money for charity at Cineworld 15 years ago. Photo: CL Photo Sales

3. Lift anyone? A Star Wars themed scifair at Hebburn CC in 2013. Anyone got a lift for Chewbacca and Princess Leia? Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

4. Read all about it A great read in 2013 at the collectors sci-fair at South Shields Museum. Photo: sg Photo Sales