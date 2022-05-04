It's a super selection of Star Wars themed images but is there one which brings back memories for you?
Nine out-of-this-world pictures from South Tyneside as we celebrate Star Wars Day

Like it you will! We have 9 photos from the Shields Gazette archives and they all have a Star Wars theme.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 12:52 pm

And what better day to share them with you than May 4 which is Star Wars Day.

There are photos from a science fiction fair in South Shields in 2013 as well as a fair in Hebburn in 2012.

We have a reminder of Star Wars characters in Hebburn in 2013 and of Darth Vader at T & G Allen’s in 1983.

See how many of these photos bring back memories for you.

1. All's fair in 2010

Hebburn Community Association went inter-galactic with this sci-fi event in 2010.

Photo: sg

2. Lightsaber action in 2007

Nick Mapplebeck and Gavin Mann dressed up as Star Wars characters to raise money for charity at Cineworld 15 years ago.

Photo: CL

3. Lift anyone?

A Star Wars themed scifair at Hebburn CC in 2013. Anyone got a lift for Chewbacca and Princess Leia?

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Read all about it

A great read in 2013 at the collectors sci-fair at South Shields Museum.

Photo: sg

