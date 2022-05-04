Nine out-of-this-world pictures from South Tyneside as we celebrate Star Wars Day

And what better day to share them with you than May 4 which is Star Wars Day.
There are photos from a science fiction fair in South Shields in 2013 as well as a fair in Hebburn in 2012.
We have a reminder of Star Wars characters in Hebburn in 2013 and of Darth Vader at T & G Allen’s in 1983.
See how many of these photos bring back memories for you.
1. All's fair in 2010
Hebburn Community Association went inter-galactic with this sci-fi event in 2010.
Photo: sg
2. Lightsaber action in 2007
Nick Mapplebeck and Gavin Mann dressed up as Star Wars characters to raise money for charity at Cineworld 15 years ago.
Photo: CL
3. Lift anyone?
A Star Wars themed scifair at Hebburn CC in 2013. Anyone got a lift for Chewbacca and Princess Leia?
Photo: Stu Norton
4. Read all about it
A great read in 2013 at the collectors sci-fair at South Shields Museum.
Photo: sg