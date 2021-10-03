Nine painting scenes from the past as we take a creative look at South Tyneside

And that gives us a chance to look at some keen enthusiasts with the brush closer to home.

Perhaps we got you on camera at a painting exhibition in South Shields Library.

Can you spot someone you know in a painting competition at Fellgate Primary School or do you recognise the pupils at Laygate Community School with their silk paintings?

Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. So artistic at Laygate Community School Laygate Community School pupils were taking part in Art Week in 2013. Pictured, left to right, are Sabaa Al-Sayaddi, Owen Wilson, William Joseph, and Sam Swinhoe with their silk paintings.

2. On show in Whitburn Mary and Arthur Stephenson from Whitburn had their paintings on show in the local gallery in 2012.

3. Fab at Fellgate Primary A painting competition got our attention at Fellgate Primary School in 2012 and here are some of the finalists. Recognise anyone?

4. Loads of talent in 2011 The launch of a new painting exhibition at South Shields Central Library in 2011. Pictured are Alice Anderson, Derek Scott, Pam Thomson and Mary Pomfrey.