Excellent reminders from Eivissa. Take a look.
Excellent reminders from Eivissa. Take a look.

Nine photos from a great night out in Eivissa in South Shields in 2004 - who can you recognise?

We are having another South Tyneside night out with a nostalgic feel – and we are doing it in 2004.

By Chris Cordner
Saturday, 30th April 2022, 4:55 am

This time, our focus is on Eivissa and we have 9 great images to share with you courtesy of Wayne Groves.

He was there and so were all of these people who were pictured having a great time. Are you among them?

Can you spot some of your friends in one of these photos? Join us as we dance back through the years.

1. Time for a photo

Memories from 2004. What are yours? Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

Photo Sales

2. Boys night out

A four-midable reminder from Eivissa. Recognise anyone? Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

Photo Sales

3. Party time

Having a wonderful time. Does it bring back memories for you? Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

Photo Sales

4. Fun with friends

Having a great time at Eivissa but do you know the people pictured? Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

Photo Sales
South ShieldsSouth Tyneside
Next Page
Page 1 of 3