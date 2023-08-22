News you can trust since 1849
Nine photos from GCSE results day in South Tyneside down the years

The big day for plenty of local teenagers is coming up this weekend.
Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 11:12 BST

GCSE results day is on the horizon and to commemorate all the amaong previous results from young people across South Tyneside, we have put together some of our favourite photos from previous results days down the years.

Are there any familiar faces you recognise?

Results day memories in South Tyneside

1. Results day memories in South Tyneside

Results day memories in South Tyneside Photo: Shields Gazette/Photojoiner

These girls at St Wilfrid's School seemed impressed with their 2008 results!

2. Jumping for joy

These girls at St Wilfrid's School seemed impressed with their 2008 results! Photo: Google

Proud of their results at Hebburn Comprehensive School in 2009 but how many faces do you recognise?

3. Hebburn Comprehensive

Proud of their results at Hebburn Comprehensive School in 2009 but how many faces do you recognise? Photo: Google

Sophie Thompson and Anna Cuspin celebrated their GCSE's at St Joseph's 16 years ago.

4. St Joseph's Catholic Academy

Sophie Thompson and Anna Cuspin celebrated their GCSE's at St Joseph's 16 years ago. Photo: Shields Gazette

