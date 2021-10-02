Nine photos of South Tyneside chain stores from the past

All these well known chains had branches in the South Tyneside area and we have got the photos to prove it.
Did you love to shop in Presto? We have a photo of staff from that store as well in a series of nine photos to take you back shopping in years gone by.
Take a look and see if our collection brings back memories.
1. A 1980s Nook scene
Hintins at The Nook in April 1983. Is this where you loved to shop?
Photo: Shields Gazette
2. Reminders of 2008
Woolworths in King Street 13 years ago. What was your favourite buy from the South Shields branch?
Photo: TR
3. Liptons in the picture
A view of the Liptons store in Jarrow. Who remembers it?
Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Safeway in 2003
Margaret Smith and Ann Allan were pictured at the shop in the Nook 18 years ago. Who can tell us more?
Photo: CL