Sing up! Nine photos of South Tyneside people enjoying a singalong in years gone by

Altogether now. We fancy a singsong and we are doing it with a look back at South Tyneside people in fine voice over the years.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 1:00 pm

We have 9 photos showing singers belting out a song at Low Simonside Community Association, Boldon Lane Library, Hebburn Comprehensive, and Ferneyhough Hall.

Laygate Primary School and South Shields Town Hall also feature in our retro collection.

Take a look, see if you can spot someone you know and then get in touch to share your own memories.

1. Joining in at Boldon Lane Library

A 2005 singalong at Boldon Lane Library to mark the VE Day anniversary. Recognise anyone?

2. Summer fun at Low Simonside

Back to 2009 for this summer music school scene at Low Simonside Community Association.

3. A special day at Ferneyhough Hall

A singalong to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Ferneyhough Hall in Hebburn in 2004. Recognise anyone?

4. A massed sing in 2007

A massed singalong for hundreds of South Tyneside schoolchildren at South Shields Town Hall 15 years ago and here are the pupils singing a song for peace.

