Sing up! Nine photos of South Tyneside people enjoying a singalong in years gone by

We have 9 photos showing singers belting out a song at Low Simonside Community Association, Boldon Lane Library, Hebburn Comprehensive, and Ferneyhough Hall.
Laygate Primary School and South Shields Town Hall also feature in our retro collection.
Take a look, see if you can spot someone you know and then get in touch to share your own memories.
1. Joining in at Boldon Lane Library
A 2005 singalong at Boldon Lane Library to mark the VE Day anniversary. Recognise anyone?
Photo: IB
2. Summer fun at Low Simonside
Back to 2009 for this summer music school scene at Low Simonside Community Association.
Photo: SN
3. A special day at Ferneyhough Hall
A singalong to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Ferneyhough Hall in Hebburn in 2004. Recognise anyone?
Photo: IB
4. A massed sing in 2007
A massed singalong for hundreds of South Tyneside schoolchildren at South Shields Town Hall 15 years ago and here are the pupils singing a song for peace.
Photo: TR