The answer is Beach Road in South Shields and all of these Gazette archive photos were taken in the street over the years.

We are putting the retro spotlight on another part of South Tyneside with a look at 9 pictures from Beach Road.

There are scenes from 2003, 2005, 2008, and 2016 so join us as we step back in time.

1. In the picture in 2005 The South Tyneside Arts Studio in Beach Road 17 years ago. Here are Charles Wheldon and Cleadon Rotary Club president John Heaton but who can tell us more about this 2005 photo? Photo: sg Photo Sales

2. Party time in 2009 A Mad Hatter's tea party was the fun event at the Beach Hill Nursery in Beach Road 13 years ago. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: TR Photo Sales

3. Time for a cuppa Doreen Monterio enjoys a cuppa in the cafe named after her at Age UK South Tyneside's Dora Dixon House in Beach Road in 2016. Photo: Tim Richardson Photo Sales

4. A toast to O'Brien's Bar Here is a scene from O'Brien's Bar in 2003. Does it bring back memories for you? Photo: TR Photo Sales