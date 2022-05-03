Plenty of smiling faces but do you recognise any of them?
Nine pictures from a day in the life of Cleadon Primary School in 2006

Can you believe it! 16 years have passed since these photos were taken at Cleadon Primary School.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 12:11 pm

There are faces galore to recognise in these 9 reminders from 2006 and they include a music session, netball, football practice and an exercise class.

Can you spot someone you know? Take a look because there are faces galore in our archive collection.

Fun with exercise

A flashback to 2006 but who do you recognise?

Musical memories

Budding musicians at the school. Is there someone you know in this photo?

On court in 2006

Out on the netball court 16 years ago.

Friends together

Making friends in the playground.

