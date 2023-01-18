Nine pictures from a day in the life of Whitburn Primary School in 2006
What a day that must have been for the pupils at Whitburn Primary School.
Staff and students at the Cleadon Lane school found themselves on camera when a Shields Gazette photographer spent a day with them 17 years ago.
And here are some of those photos once again.
If you were learning about cooking, doing your cycling proficiency training, practising your computer skills or enjoying play time, you might just be in one of these Gazette archive photos.
