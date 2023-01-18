News you can trust since 1849
Lots of faces from Whitburn Primary School to recognise from 17 years ago.
Nine pictures from a day in the life of Whitburn Primary School in 2006

What a day that must have been for the pupils at Whitburn Primary School.

By Chris Cordner
4 minutes ago
Updated 18th Jan 2023, 12:53pm

Staff and students at the Cleadon Lane school found themselves on camera when a Shields Gazette photographer spent a day with them 17 years ago.

And here are some of those photos once again.

If you were learning about cooking, doing your cycling proficiency training, practising your computer skills or enjoying play time, you might just be in one of these Gazette archive photos.

1. A scene from the reception class

These pupils were spending time at the vivarium in reception class.

Photo: IB

2. Lessons in the kitchen

A cooking session in the nursery class. Recognise anyone?

Photo: IB

3. Rugby practice

A session on the rugby pitch. Do you recognise any of the players?

Photo: IB

4. Keyboard skills on show

Pupils pictured at the Year One computer station. Are you in the photo?

Photo: IB

