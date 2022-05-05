This time, it’s Cube which gets our attention and here are 9 photos of people enjoying the venue 18 years ago.
The photos come to us courtesy of Wayne Groves and we thank him for another dip into the memory books.
Get browsing and see if you can spot a familiar face.
1. Fab friends together
Happy times at Cube. Photo: Wayne Groves.
Photo: Wayne Groves
2. A toast to Cube
What are your memories of a 2004 night out in the borough?
Photo: Wayne Groves
3. In the picture 18 years ago
Looking back in time. Photo: Wayne Groves.
Photo: Wayne Groves
4. Thumbs-up for Cube
A lovely reminder from 2004. Photo: Wayne Groves.
Photo: Wayne Groves