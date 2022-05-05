Loving the 2004 memories. Who do you recognise?
Nine pictures from a night out at Cube in South Shields in 2004 as we relive those happy times

Come with us back to 2004 – because we are heading out on the town retro style once more.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 4:55 am

This time, it’s Cube which gets our attention and here are 9 photos of people enjoying the venue 18 years ago.

The photos come to us courtesy of Wayne Groves and we thank him for another dip into the memory books.

Get browsing and see if you can spot a familiar face.

1. Fab friends together

Happy times at Cube. Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

2. A toast to Cube

What are your memories of a 2004 night out in the borough?

Photo: Wayne Groves

3. In the picture 18 years ago

Looking back in time. Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

4. Thumbs-up for Cube

A lovely reminder from 2004. Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

South Shields
