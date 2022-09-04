Nine pictures from Dusk as reunion planned to remember the former South Shields nightclub

But here is a flavour of the past thanks to these images of Dusk.

The reunion will be held on Friday, October 28 at Industry in South Shields and you can enjoy 5 hours of music from 11pm.

For more details on tickets, visit https://fixr.co/organiser/industry

In the meantime, let’s get into the spirit of a night out at the venue which closed in 2015 with these retro images.

1. Friends having fun Fantastic times at Dusk.

2. So stylish Fabulous at Dusk but do these photos bring back great memories?

3. Colourful times Does this photo bring back happy Dusk memories?

4. Super smiles Loving the Dusk memories.