How many of these Dusk scenes do you remember?
Nine pictures from Dusk as reunion planned to remember the former South Shields nightclub

The memories of a South Tyneside nightclub will come flooding back when a reunion is held next month.

By Chris Cordner
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 10:49 am

But here is a flavour of the past thanks to these images of Dusk.

The reunion will be held on Friday, October 28 at Industry in South Shields and you can enjoy 5 hours of music from 11pm.

For more details on tickets, visit https://fixr.co/organiser/industry

In the meantime, let’s get into the spirit of a night out at the venue which closed in 2015 with these retro images.

1. Friends having fun

Fantastic times at Dusk. Photo: Kevin Ho.

Photo: Kevin Ho

2. So stylish

Fabulous at Dusk but do these photos bring back great memories? Photo: Kevin Ho.

Photo: Kevin Ho

3. Colourful times

Does this photo bring back happy Dusk memories? Photo: Kevin Ho.

Photo: Kevin Ho

4. Super smiles

Loving the Dusk memories. Photo: Kevin Ho.

Photo: Kevin Ho

