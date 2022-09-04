Nine pictures from Dusk as reunion planned to remember the former South Shields nightclub
The memories of a South Tyneside nightclub will come flooding back when a reunion is held next month.
But here is a flavour of the past thanks to these images of Dusk.
The reunion will be held on Friday, October 28 at Industry in South Shields and you can enjoy 5 hours of music from 11pm.
For more details on tickets, visit https://fixr.co/organiser/industry
In the meantime, let’s get into the spirit of a night out at the venue which closed in 2015 with these retro images.
