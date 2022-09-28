News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Time for memories. Share yours after you have taken a look through these photos.
Time for memories. Share yours after you have taken a look through these photos.

Nine pictures from Jarrow's Hedworthfield Primary School over the years - from a nativity play to kite-flying

Class. Here is your homework for today! We want your memories of these Hedworthfield Primary photos.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 3:07 pm

All 9 of these retro scenes come from the Shields Gazette archives as we put the spotlight on another South Tyneside school.

Have a look at these pupils taking part in a silent sponsored read in 2004. Or how about the children having a great time at a school fun day in 2012.

We have all this and more. Take a look.

1. A dab hand at designing

The school won a design award in 2004 but who can tell us more about it?

Photo: CL

Photo Sales

2. So creative in 2010

Hedworthfield Primary School pupils with artist Jacquie Boyd and the sculpture they created in the school grounds in 2010.

Photo: sg

Photo Sales

3. Coaching in 2007

Youngsters enjoyed a football coaching session in 2007 but who do you recognise in this midfield tussle?

Photo: TR

Photo Sales

4. Ready to perform in 2008

Some of the class of the Foundation Stage Nativity 14 years ago. Recognise anyone?

Photo: TR

Photo Sales
Shields GazetteSouth Tyneside
Next Page
Page 1 of 3