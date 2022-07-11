Nine pictures from school trips in years gone by - from St Joseph's to St Wilfrid's and Seaview to Saints Peter and Paul

After all, it is that time of year when we left the classroom, got on a coach and enjoyed some scenery on an exciting journey.

We have nine reminders of school trips – or children looking forward to them – from across South Tyneside.

Some went on an outward bound adventure. Others were getting excited about trips to the USA or Poland.

Wherever you were going, we hope these photos bring back happy memories.

1. Outward bound in 2008 Pupils from Seaview Primary School were off on their first ever trip to Thurston in 2008. Is there someone you know in the photo? Photo: TR Photo Sales

2. Super at St Wilfrid's Students at St Wilfrid's RC College were jubilant in 2006 after reaching their fundraising target for a trip to Sri Lanka. Photo: TR Photo Sales

3. Wonderful in Westoe This 2004 reminder shows a face painting session to raise funds for a school trip to Poland. Remember it? Photo: TR Photo Sales

4. Ready for India Pupils from St Wilfrid's were raising funds for a trip to India in 2010. Photo: TR Photo Sales