Back to the classroom at the Bungalow. How many faces do you recognise?
Nine pictures from South Shields' Bungalow Nursery over the years as it celebrates great news with tears of joy

How about some wonderful archive photos of an outstanding South Tyneside nursery.

By Chris Cordner
28 minutes ago

It’s the least they deserve at the Bungalow Pre-School in South Shields after it was recently judged to be outstanding by Ofstead inspectors.

We are celebrating the news with a look back at some great scenes from the Bungalow which we found in the Shields Gazette vaults.

Have a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

1. They made their own Pudsey

A home-made Pudsey on Children In Need Day in 2008. Remember this?

Photo: TR

2. Ready for a toddle in 2008

It's Big Toddle time for the staff and children in 2008. Did you join in?

Photo: TR

3. Time for a singalong

A charity singalong at the nursery in 2007. Were you there?

Photo: TR

4. What a turnout in 2006

The nursery reached Stage 2 of an accreditation scheme when this photos was taken 16 years ago.

Photo: SN

