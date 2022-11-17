Nine pictures from South Shields Christmas lights switch-on events from years past
The countdown is on. South Shields Christmas lights switch-on ceremony is days away.
And to get you in the festive spirit, we’ve got these glowing reminders of crowds at the ceremonies in 2003, 2004, 2018, 2019 and last year.
This year’s event will be held on Wednesday, November 23, from 5pm outside The Word.
There’s loads of entertainment and it promises to be a great night, just like it was in all these archive scenes.
Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.
