Nine pictures from South Shields Christmas lights switch-on events from years past

The countdown is on. South Shields Christmas lights switch-on ceremony is days away.

And to get you in the festive spirit, we’ve got these glowing reminders of crowds at the ceremonies in 2003, 2004, 2018, 2019 and last year.

This year’s event will be held on Wednesday, November 23, from 5pm outside The Word.

There’s loads of entertainment and it promises to be a great night, just like it was in all these archive scenes.

Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

So much fun in 2003 They had a great time at the switch-on of the lights in 2003. Did you?

Thumbs-up in 2019 Crowds gather for the South Shields Christmas lights switch on at Market Square 3 years ago.

Let it snow! A winter wonderland as snow falls on the 2004 Christmas lights ceremony.

Loving the atmosphere Having a wonderful time at the South Shields Christmas lights switch-on last year.