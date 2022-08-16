News you can trust since 1849
Pictures from the Sea Hotel. Are you in them?

Nine pictures from South Shields' Sea Hotel over the years - from Normandy veterans reunited in 2009 to the St Joseph's School prom in 2006

Let’s have a look at your memories of the Sea Hotel as a search for a new owner begins.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 5:29 pm

The hotel has been put on the market for more than £1.6 million, as reported in the Shields Gazette.

It is a venue that many of you will be familiar with. After all, it has hosted proms, reunion dinners, and conferences as these archive photos show.

The question is, are you in any of these pictures? The only way to find out is by browsing through our collection.

1. Smiles from 2016

Former members of the Shields Gazette's Smilers Club who were reunited at the Sea Hotel in 2016. Pictured, left to right, are Ann Lewis, Marilyn Carter, Adrienne Young, June Brewis, Elizabeth Eke, and Marjorie Barnes.

Photo: TIM RICHARDSON

2. Heroes all

Members of the Jarrow branch of the Normandy Veterans Association at the Sea Hotel in 2009. Recognise anyone?

Photo: TR

3. Arriving in style

The St Joseph's RC School prom in 2006 at the Sea Hotel.

Photo: SN

4. Memories from 2008

Former prisoners of war who met at the hotel 14 years ago. Have you spotted someone you know?

Photo: SN

