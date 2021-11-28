Nine pictures from the past as we put the spotlight on Laygate - from learning sign language to art workshops

Today it is the turn of Laygate and we found scenes ranging from arts sessions to learning sign language.

All these photos come from the Shields Gazette archives and they also include an inter-cultural event in 2013 and craft work on show at the Living Waters Church in 2010.

All these and more are included in our selection of 10 retro photos so why not take a look and see if there is a scene which brings back memories for you.

1. A sign from 2006 Pictured at Trinity House in Laygate were Louise Sanderson and Margaret Taroni on a British Sign Language session. Remember this from 2006? Photo: IB Photo Sales

2. Creative in 2011 Ann Nightingale and Valerie Binks show off their crafts skills at Patrick Kane House Laygate in 2011. Who can tell us more? Photo: iain brown Photo Sales

3. All shipshape in 2010 Artist Mark Todman was pictured with the youngsters at the Living Waters Church in Laygate and their mosaic ship in 2010. Is there someone you know in the photo? Photo: iain brown Photo Sales

4. Happy memories from the walk Back to 2013 and a Faiths Together South Tyneside Womens Inter Cultural event. It saw women and children joining together for a walk from Living Waters Church to the Al Azhar Mosque. Photo: TIM RICHARDSON Photo Sales