A cooling drink, summer clothes and a chance to relax. It’s all in these nine retro photos from O’Brien’s, which come to us courtesy of Wayne Groves.
It’s a great selection of images but can you spot someone you know? Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.
1. Boys having fun
Pictured in O'Brien's in 2005. Recognise anyone? Photo: Wayne Groves.
Photo: Wayne Groves
2. Time for a photo
Stepping back in time. Does this bring back memories for you? Photo: Wayne Groves.
Photo: Wayne Groves
3. A focus on 2005
Does this photo bring back memories for you? Photo: Wayne Groves.
Photo: Wayne Groves
4. Share your own memories
A night out with friends. Photo: Wayne Groves.
Photo: Wayne Groves