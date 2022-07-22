Reminders of a night out in 2005. See if you can spot a familiar face.
Nine pictures of a great sunny summer night out at O'Brien's in South Shields in 2005 - who's for a fishbowl?

A hot day in July? Why not spend it on a night out with friends just like these South Tyneside people did in 2005.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 12:22 pm

A cooling drink, summer clothes and a chance to relax. It’s all in these nine retro photos from O’Brien’s, which come to us courtesy of Wayne Groves.

It’s a great selection of images but can you spot someone you know? Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. Boys having fun

Pictured in O'Brien's in 2005. Recognise anyone? Photo: Wayne Groves.

2. Time for a photo

Stepping back in time. Does this bring back memories for you? Photo: Wayne Groves.

3. A focus on 2005

Does this photo bring back memories for you? Photo: Wayne Groves.

4. Share your own memories

A night out with friends. Photo: Wayne Groves.

