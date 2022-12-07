Nine pictures of England fans watching the World Cup at Coast in South Shields in 2006
World Cup hopes were high for these England fans in Coast 16 years ago.
These supporters watched the Three Lions as they fought out a narrow win against Paraguay.
As we get ready for another chapter in England’s World up history, here are some memories from 2006.
There was the usual highs and lows of being an England fan but were you there watching it all unfold on the screens at Coast?
Have a look. And come on England!
