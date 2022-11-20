Nine pictures of fun times at South Tyneside College over the years - from Cinderella to stress-busting

News you can trust since 1849
So many great reminders. Do they bring back memories for you?
We’re having a ball with these retro scenes from South Tyneside College – complete with Cinderella, a curry competition and competitive rowing.

By Chris Cordner
38 minutes ago
Updated 20th Nov 2022, 3:15pm

You did it all in years gone by and we have the proof in these photos from the Shields Gazette archives.

Were you pictured getting ready for a stage show in 2005? How about learning all about stress in 2012. Or maybe you were developing your health and beauty skills in 2011.

Have a look and re-live the memories.

1. Having a ball in 2005

Second year performing art students rehearsing their panto Cinderella 17 years ago. Remember this?

Photo: BB Shields Gazette

2. On stage at Arbeia

South Tyneside College Students performed a free music concert at Arbeia Roman Fort in 2011.

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Health and beauty skills on show

These students were hard at work in South Tyneside College Week in 2011.

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Stressbusters in 2012

A relaxing scene from 10 years ago and it shows Pauline Martin with students - but who do you recognise?

Photo: iain brown

