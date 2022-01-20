Join us on a journey back to the Downhill Infants classroom.
Nine pictures of happy times at Downhill Infants school in South Shields

Did you go to Downhill Infants School? If so, we have nine great reminders of the former South Shields venue.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 11:49 am

Take a look at everything from music scenes to parents joining pupils in the classroom.

We also have a reminder of the last day of the school and a dress-up day for pupils.

Is there someone you know in these photos? Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. Painters at work

A 2004 view of a painting session, showing students joining MP David Miliband as they created a miners-style banner.

Photo: TR

2. Recycling the memories

Back to 2003 for a reminder of a school recycling initiative. Matthew Douglas, Eliot Stephenson, Emily Pearce and Alexanda Cousins are in the picture.

Photo: CL

3. Time for music

Learning all about music in 2005. Who can tell us more?

Photo: CL

4. A big hit in 2006

Learning all about drumming 16 years ago.

Photo: sg

