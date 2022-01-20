Nine pictures of happy times at Downhill Infants school in South Shields

Take a look at everything from music scenes to parents joining pupils in the classroom.

We also have a reminder of the last day of the school and a dress-up day for pupils.

Is there someone you know in these photos? Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. Painters at work A 2004 view of a painting session, showing students joining MP David Miliband as they created a miners-style banner. Photo: TR Photo Sales

2. Recycling the memories Back to 2003 for a reminder of a school recycling initiative. Matthew Douglas, Eliot Stephenson, Emily Pearce and Alexanda Cousins are in the picture. Photo: CL Photo Sales

3. Time for music Learning all about music in 2005. Who can tell us more? Photo: CL Photo Sales

4. A big hit in 2006 Learning all about drumming 16 years ago. Photo: sg Photo Sales