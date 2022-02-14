Nine pictures of life in South Tyneside in 2003 as we rewind almost two decades

Can you believe it was 19 years since these photos were taken.

It is time to re-live the memories with a look back at scenes which also include a bean bath on Red Nose Day and the Cookson Festival parade.

There are faces galore to recognise so why not join us as we step back in time.

1. Festival time in Jarrow Making brooms at the Jarrow Festival with the expert help of wood smith Maurice Pyle. Photo: IB Photo Sales

2. They're under way! A fast start to the 2003 Pier To Pier race. Did you take part? Photo: IB Photo Sales

3. Pictured on parade The parade at the start of the Cookson Festival 2003. Can you spot someone you know? Photo: IB Photo Sales

4. All for charity in 2003 A bean bath was the treat for Kat Gilbert at this Red Nose Day fundraiser at Shackleton House in Jarrow. Photo: SH Photo Sales