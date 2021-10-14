The international day of celebration, on October 21, is designed to educate people about these amazing creatures and to highlight the ecological threats they face.

But it also gives us a chance to look at reptile scenes closer to home. We have snakes, lizards and more from Laygate Community School, Boldon Comprehensive and South Shields Museum in photos taken by the Shields Gazette over the years.

On the scale of things, it’s a retro feature with a difference so why not join us as we slither back in time.

1. Discovering more in 2010 Harton Infants School hosted a discovery zoo in 2010. Does this bring back memories? Photo: IB Photo Sales

2. Brilliant times at Bamburgh School Pupils at Bamburgh School got to meet a snake during a Zoolab visit in 2009. Are you in the picture? Photo: TR Photo Sales

3. Back to 2007 at the museum These youngsters got to meet a snake in this event at South Shields Museum 14 years ago. Is there someone you know in this photo? Photo: CL Photo Sales

4. Royal memories from 2014 An open day at The Reptile Hotel in 2014 and Franky Nicholas was pictured holding a Royal Python, with The Reptile Hotel's Andrew Nickerson in the background. Photo: Tim Richardson Photo Sales