Looking great in their new uniforms but who do you recognise?
Nine pictures of South Tyneside children on their first days at school in 2014

It’s one of those family moments which always tugs at the heart.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 19th August 2022, 5:18 pm

Your child’s first day at school is an extra special occasion.

And if your child was starting in 2014, we might just have them in one of our Shields Gazette archive photos.

We have wonderful reminders of children posing for one of their first school pictures at Mortimer, Lord Blyton and Harton primary schools.

Children at Forest View, St Oswald’s, St Gregory’s and Hedworth Lane are also in our retro collection.

It’s time to re-live a special day in your little one’s life.

1. St Gregory's RC Primary School

Mrs Pickering's class in 2014. Is your child in the photo?

Photo: TIM RICHARDSON

2. Lord Blyton Primary School

It's Mrs Campbell's class at Lord Blyton Primary School.

Photo: TIM RICHARDSON

3. Harton Primary School

Let's hear it for Mrs Twigge's class at Harton Primary School.

Photo: Tim Richardson

4. Forest View Primary School

Smiling their best smiles in Miss Waugh's class.

Photo: Tim Richardson

