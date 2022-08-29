News you can trust since 1849
A day of excitement, tears, and lots of new experiences. What do you remember of the day your loved one started at school?
Nine pictures of South Tyneside children starting school for the first time in 2013

The school holidays are almost over and children will be returning to the classroom in a few days.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 29th August 2022, 10:30 am

For some, it will be their first taste of school life – just like it was for these children in South Tyneside in 2013.

We have nine photos from the Gazette archives of your little ones experiencing those early days in the classroom.

Is there a new starter that you recognise from Forest View or Hedworth Lane? How about St Bede’s RC or Marine Park Primary?

Have a look and get in touch if you spot someone you know.

1. Sea View Primary

Mrs McDonald's class at Sea View Primary School.

2. St Bede's RC Primary

St Bede's RC Primary School, South Shields, and here is Mrs Dunn's class.

3. Holy Trinity CofE Primary

Here is Miss Hall's class at Holy Trinity C of E Primary School.

4. Hedworth Lane Primary

Hedworth Lane Primary School. Who do you recognise in Mrs Davison and Mrs Kilner's class?

South Tyneside
