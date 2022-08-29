Nine pictures of South Tyneside children starting school for the first time in 2013
The school holidays are almost over and children will be returning to the classroom in a few days.
For some, it will be their first taste of school life – just like it was for these children in South Tyneside in 2013.
We have nine photos from the Gazette archives of your little ones experiencing those early days in the classroom.
Is there a new starter that you recognise from Forest View or Hedworth Lane? How about St Bede’s RC or Marine Park Primary?
Have a look and get in touch if you spot someone you know.
