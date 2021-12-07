Nine pictures of South Tyneside choirs performing in Christmas times past

We are making memories with a musical twist in our latest look back in time.

Can you spot someone you know performing as part of the St Mary’s School choir in 2003? Or how about the Fellgate Primary School choir performing a Red Nose song in 2009.

Perhaps you were a part of the Simonside Primary School choir pictured singing in King Street 18 years ago.

At time of year when singing is so important, let’s celebrate the choirs of South Tyneside with some musical memories.

1. Entertaining the crowds The Simonside Primary School choir provided Christmas cheer when they sang for the Christmas crowds in King Street in 2003.

2. Fab at Fellgate Primary Members of the Fellgate Primary School choir were singing the Red Nose song for parents and staff in this 2009 photo. Does this bring back happy memories?

3. In fine voice in Boldon The Boldon CofE Primary School was pictured before a concert in 2007. Can you spot someone you know?

4. So festive at Albert Elliott Primary The Albert Elliott Primary School choir at Christmas in 2003. Does this bring back happy memories?