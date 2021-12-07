Choir scenes you may remember. See if you can spot someone you know in these archive photos.
Choir scenes you may remember. See if you can spot someone you know in these archive photos.

Nine pictures of South Tyneside choirs performing in Christmas times past

Sing up if you recognise someone you know in these choir photos from years gone by.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 11:09 am

We are making memories with a musical twist in our latest look back in time.

Can you spot someone you know performing as part of the St Mary’s School choir in 2003? Or how about the Fellgate Primary School choir performing a Red Nose song in 2009.

Perhaps you were a part of the Simonside Primary School choir pictured singing in King Street 18 years ago.

At time of year when singing is so important, let’s celebrate the choirs of South Tyneside with some musical memories.

1. Entertaining the crowds

The Simonside Primary School choir provided Christmas cheer when they sang for the Christmas crowds in King Street in 2003.

Photo: CL

Photo Sales

2. Fab at Fellgate Primary

Members of the Fellgate Primary School choir were singing the Red Nose song for parents and staff in this 2009 photo. Does this bring back happy memories?

Photo: SN

Photo Sales

3. In fine voice in Boldon

The Boldon CofE Primary School was pictured before a concert in 2007. Can you spot someone you know?

Photo: CL

Photo Sales

4. So festive at Albert Elliott Primary

The Albert Elliott Primary School choir at Christmas in 2003. Does this bring back happy memories?

Photo: CL

Photo Sales
South TynesideKing Street
Next Page
Page 1 of 3