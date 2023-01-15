News you can trust since 1849
Enjoying their first days at school. See if you can spot a familiar face.
Nine pictures of South Tyneside little ones on their first day of school in 2005 - they will all be adults now!

Where has the time gone. All these little ones spent their first day at school 18 years ago.

By Chris Cordner
37 minutes ago

From Harton Infants to Marine Park and Bede Burn to All Saints, every one of these photos come from the Shields Gazette archives in 2005.

So if you were in Mrs Monte’s class at St Oswald’s, Mrs Woods at Bede Burn or Mrs Gregory’s at St Mary’s in Tyne Dock, we’ve got memories for you.

1. St Oswald's

Mrs Monte's reception class at St Oswald's C of E Primary School in Hebburn. We're hoping you can spot someone you know.

Photo: TR

2. Harton Infants

Reception classes at Harton Infants School. These pupils, who were in the classes of Mrs Rutherford, Mrs Hall and Mrs Britton, were all smiles 18 years ago.

Photo: TR

3. St Aloysius RC Infants

Mrs Scullion and Mrs Cockburn's reception classes lined up for this 2005 photo.

Photo: TR

4. Bede Burn Primary

Take a look at Mrs Woods' reception class at Bede Burn Primary in Jarrow.

Photo: TR

