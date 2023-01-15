Nine pictures of South Tyneside little ones on their first day of school in 2005 - they will all be adults now!
Where has the time gone. All these little ones spent their first day at school 18 years ago.
From Harton Infants to Marine Park and Bede Burn to All Saints, every one of these photos come from the Shields Gazette archives in 2005.
So if you were in Mrs Monte’s class at St Oswald’s, Mrs Woods at Bede Burn or Mrs Gregory’s at St Mary’s in Tyne Dock, we’ve got memories for you.
