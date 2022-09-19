Nine pictures of the Queen at Gypsies Green on visit to South Shields in 1977
Thousands of people packed in to a South Shields venue to see the Queen in 1977. But were you among them?
It was a memorable day in July 1977 when Gypsies Green became the centre of attention and photographer Freddie Mudditt was there to capture it all.
Here are 9 of his photos from the Silver Jubilee event and we hope they bring back memories for you.
The images come to us courtesy of Fietscher Fotos of South Shields which was the name of Freddie’s photography studio. Its Facebook group, which is run by Freddie’s daughter Julia Northam, can be found here.
