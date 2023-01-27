Nine pictures showing the Lego genius of South Shields, Jarrow and Cleadon school pupils in the 'Lego League'
From Harton Juniors to St Wilfrid’s and St Mary’s to St Oswald’s – you certainly loved a Lego model.
We have nine photos from 2007, 2008 and 2009 to show the skills of South Tyneside schools which took part in the Lego League.
And what better time to catch up on the memories with International Lego Day on January 28.
Have a look at these reminders of the day you made robots, came up with great construction ideas and had a wonderful time.
The question is, were you one of the children on camera in these Shields Gazette archive photos? Take a look.
