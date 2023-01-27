From Harton Juniors to St Wilfrid’s and St Mary’s to St Oswald’s – you certainly loved a Lego model.

We have nine photos from 2007, 2008 and 2009 to show the skills of South Tyneside schools which took part in the Lego League.

And what better time to catch up on the memories with International Lego Day on January 28.

Have a look at these reminders of the day you made robots, came up with great construction ideas and had a wonderful time.

The question is, were you one of the children on camera in these Shields Gazette archive photos? Take a look.

1 . Ready to compete Pupils from Harton Junior School and St Wilfrid's RC College took part in the first Lego League at the Open Zone in 2007.

2 . Robots ready Pupils from St Mary's CofE Primary, St Joseph's RC Primary and St Oswald's RC Primary schools with their robots - all ready to take part in the first Lego League in 2007.

3 . Fingers crossed for your memories Another great reminder from the 2007 Open Zone event. Were you there?

4 . A great day in 2007 Lots of support for these pupils as they took part in the league at the Open Zone in 2007.