Nine pictures showing what life was like in South Tyneside in 1972

From the Hebburn Crusaders jazz band to the Tufty Road Safety Club, every one of these scenes comes from South Tynesde as it looked in 1972.

Take a look at the 1972 beer festival at The Tavern. And how about the photo of Stanhope Road Secondary School in the snow.

They are all reminders of South Tyneside life 50 years ago.

And once you have browsed through these retro photos, get in touch with your own memories of life back then.

1 . In the picture in 1972 A flashback to 1972. How many of these scenes do you remember? Photo: sg Photo Sales

2 . Cheers to the Tavern memories The South Shields October-fest held at the Tavern . Practising their beer pouring for the charity night were left to right: Sandra Thompson, Lynne Westgarth and Karen Bilby. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

3 . Tufty Club memories Accident prevention officer PC Arthur Newlove instructs three Hebburn youngsters at the official opening of the Hebburn Tufty Road Safety Club at St Andrew's Community Centre. Pictured left to right are: Anthony Welsh, 4; Jacqueline Hewitt, 3; and Joanne Douglas, 3. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

4 . Temple Park Infants Margaret Foley with children from Temple Park Infants in February 1972. Recognise anyone? Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales