Gazette readers have been sharing their favourite childhood haunts.

Did you spend a Saturday shopping down street? Or was a trip to the fair with an ice cream on the way home more your thing?

We asked the Gazette readers to share their favourite spots in South Tyneside for spending their childhood weekends.

From something sweet and fizzy at the American soda bar to a plodge at the seaside – here are some of your top picks.

The shopping favourite, pictured here in 1968. Amy McDowell said: I used to get a big pick 'n' mix from Woollies.

The Binns team pictured here in 1977, on the firm's 50th anniversary in South Shields. Debra Mason said: A wander around King Street, going into Binns with my Mam and Dad.

Having a great time on the Lunajet ride in 1974.

You just can't beat a day at the beach. Lots of families pictured having fun at Marsden in 1959.

The newly-installed sauna at Derby Street baths in 1966. The baths were a favourite stop for many of you after a morning at the pictures.

Pictured in 1955. Madeline Oley said: "Saturday morning pictures at The Savoy."

One of the shops on the Saturday circuit for many of you. Pictured in 1977.